Encounter in Budgam district, killers of TV actress and Kashmiri pandit trapped

In an ongoing encounter in Central Kashmir's Budgam district, Jammu and Kashmir police claim that terrorists were involved in the killing of TV actress Ambreen Bhat and Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat are trapped at the operation site.

An encounter started earlier today between terrorists and security forces in the Waterhail area of Central Kashmir's Budgam district. Jammu and Kashmir police say three terrorists are holed up at the encounter site. The terrorists belonging to the LeT(TRF) terror outfit are trapped. And the terrorist Lateef, involved in the killing of TV actress Ambreen Bhat and Kashmiri Pandit Rahul Bhat, was among the three terrorists trapped at the site.

Also read | J&K: Major tragedy averted as security forces recover and diffuse IED

''Encounter has started at Waterhail area of Budgam. 03 terrorists from the terror group LeT (TRF), including terrorist Lateef Rather, are caught up in an ongoing battle. Terrorist Lateef is involved in several civilian killings including Rahul Bhat & Amreen Bhat," said Vijay Kumar, ADGP Kashmir Police.

Also read | Kashmir: Women in Kupwara are making special national flags for the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign

The security forces had received input about the presence of the terrorists in the area, after which a cordon and search operation was launched by a joint team of RR, Police, and CRPF. The terrorists fired on the forces while they were close to the site where terrorists were hiding, resulting in a gun battle.

Jammu and Kashmir have witnessed 78 encounters so far in the year 2022. Security forces have killed 127 terrorists during these encounters and among them were 33 Pakistani terrorists. Kashmir also witnessed the killings of 20 Civilians this year. Security forces also lost 16 soldiers in various terror incidents.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.