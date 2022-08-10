J&K: Major tragedy averted as security forces recover and diffuse IED

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir averted a major tragedy by recovering and diffusing a 25-30 Kg IED in south Kashmir's Pulwama district.

The security forces recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) near Tahab crossing on circular road in Pulwama district earlier today. The terrorist had planted the IED on the main road.

"An IED weighing approximately 25 to 30 kgs was recovered near Tahab crossing on circular road in Pulwama by police and security forces. A major tragedy has been averted by specific input generated by Pulwama police," said Vijay Kumar , ADGP Kashmir police.

Security forces had received input about the IED in Pulwama after which a search operation was launched by Jammu and Kashmir police along with other security agencies. After finding the IED, a bomb disposal squad was brought in and it was diffused. The video was also shared by security forces while diffusing the IED.

The area is being further searched by the security forces.