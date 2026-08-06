/'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam': Delhi's plantation drive crosses halfway mark, 54% of 70 lakh target achieved

Delhi's ambitious 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' (A plant for mother) plantation campaign has crossed the halfway mark, with more than 37.99 lakh saplings planted across the national capital as of August 3, 2026. The campaign, which aims to plant 70 lakh saplings, has now achieved nearly 54 per cent of its target.

According to the Delhi government's Delhi Green Warriors progress report, a total of 37,99,583 saplings have been planted so far, including 17,13,350 trees and 20,86,233 shrubs. On August 3 alone, authorities planted 87,589 saplings.

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The campaign was launched on July 7 by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the presence of Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, with simultaneous plantation drives at 51 locations across the city. Since then, government departments, schools, social organisations and residents have joined the initiative, turning it into a large-scale public movement.

Focus on Delhi's ridge forests

A major focus of the campaign is the restoration of Delhi's ridge areas. The government has set a target of planting 28.42 lakh trees and 11.54 lakh shrubs across the Central Ridge, DDA Ridge and Southern Ridge. So far, 2,73,690 saplings have been planted in the Central Ridge, 33,706 in the DDA Ridge and 8,46,968 in the Southern Ridge.

Citizens drive the campaign

Public participation has emerged as one of the biggest strengths of the initiative. Between July 8 and August 3, nearly 89,958 people booked online plantation slots, of whom 83,209 turned up to plant 1,47,580 saplings. Overall, the campaign has received 1,10,657 online bookings.

The government's Vriksh Rath initiative has also helped expand the drive by planting 9,909 saplings and distributing 40,544 saplings across the city. In addition, government nurseries have distributed 5,43,514 saplings free of cost.

Schools, institutions join hands

The plantation campaign has attracted participation from schools, legislators and several organisations. Seventeen MLAs have led plantation programmes in their constituencies, planting 5,347 saplings with the participation of 2,855 citizens. Students from 44 schools have planted 14,450 saplings.

Organisations including the Delhi Police, ICAI, FICCI, Rotary Club, Delhi Medical Association and IFSOWA have also taken part in the campaign.

Focus shifts to sapling survival

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the government's objective is not just to plant more trees but also to ensure they survive. She said native species are being selected according to local conditions, while regular watering, protection and monitoring are being carried out to improve survival rates.