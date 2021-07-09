Efficiency drive: Indian rail minister asks officers to work from morning to midnight in two shifts

Working for the Indian government's desk jobs is often seen as a safe, stress-free environment and with fixed working hours.However, the new order may signal the end of the traditional 9-to-5 workday for some government employees in India.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who was recently appointed, has ordered his officials and personnel to work in two shifts.

The first shift will begin at 7 am and conclude at 4 pm, while the second will begin at 3 pm and conclude at 12 am.

The order stated, "Hon'ble MR (Minister of Railways) has directed that all officials and staff of MR Cell will work in two shifts i.e. 7:00 hours-16:00 hrs and 15:00 hrs-12:00 midnight with immediate effect."

Assumed the charge of Minister of Communications at Sanchar Bhawan today.

"There's so much to accomplish, and every minute counts...Railways," said DJ Narain, ADG PR for the Ministry of Railways.

Vaishnav, the MP from Odisha, on Wednesday took oath as the Cabinet Minister and was given the charge of Railways along with the Information and Technology Ministry.

“There are lots of synergies in the three and I will be working to ensure that his (PM Modi’s) vision is implemented,” Vaishnaw told reporters as he assumed command.

(With inputs from agencies)