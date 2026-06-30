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EAM S Jaishankar: Human mobility central to international cooperation

Siddhant Sibbal
Authored By Siddhant Sibbal
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 19:52 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 19:53 IST
EAM S Jaishankar: Human mobility central to international cooperation

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar Photograph: (WION)

Story highlights

EAM Dr. S. Jaishankar advocated for trusted international talent pathways at New Delhi's Human Mobility Partnership Forum, highlighting technological adaptability and India's 28 signed migration agreements.

External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar has urged stronger international partnerships to match skilled Indian workers with ethical employers abroad, as India seeks to capitalise on shifting global demographics and technological change. Speaking at the first-ever Human Mobility Partnership Forum in New Delhi, India's foreign minister highlighted the event’s focus with five key partners, Germany, Italy, Japan, Russia and Denmark, for detailed discussions on deepening existing mobility agreements. The gathering brings together policymakers, industry leaders and employers to create “trusted mobility pathways” that benefit both source and destination countries.

EAM Jaishankar described human resource mobility as far more than people moving between countries. “It is about connecting aspirations with opportunities. It is about linking talent with demand,” he said. “It is both economic growth and social wellbeing that we are talking about.” Also read: Amid SIR in Delhi, Maharashtra, Karnataka, WION answers some FAQs voters need to know

India has already signed 28 Migration and Mobility Partnership Agreements (MMPAs) or equivalents with 26 countries, with more under negotiation. These bilateral deals emphasise safe, orderly and legal migration while combating illegal flows, exploitation and human trafficking.

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The minister pointed to digital reforms as a cornerstone of India’s strategy. The upgraded eMigrate V.2 platform, launched two years ago, has issued more than five million emigration clearances, creating a transparent system praised as a global example of technology protecting migrant workers. As New Delhi overhauls its passport issuance infrastructure and emigration systems, the government aims to make overseas opportunities more accessible and secure for its vast young workforce. Mr Jaishankar acknowledged profound global shifts: ageing populations in developed nations, the rise of artificial intelligence, automation, the green transition and persistent demands in healthcare, care-giving and traditional sectors.

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“The silver economy is as important as the tech one,” he noted. He called for closer collaboration between governments, industry and educators to anticipate workforce needs, promote lifelong learning and improve qualification recognition across borders. “We must ensure that workers are prepared not just for today’s opportunities, but also for the demands of tomorrow.”

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The welfare of Indian nationals abroad remains paramount, supported by tools such as the Indian Community Welfare Fund (ICWF) and grievance portals like MADAD. EAM said that the forum, organised by India's foreign ministry, would generate insights to shape policy. “India stands ready to work with its partners around the world in advancing our shared vision,” he said. “We believe that mobility, when guided by fairness and responsibility, can really serve as a powerful force for inclusive growth and human progress.”

About the Author

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal

Siddhant Sibbal, covers diplomacy and defence for WION since 2018. He has been charting Indian diplomacy, including India's rise on the global stage. He has covered major internati...Read More

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