/'During one of the darkest periods in recent history India stood with Guyana': President Irfaan Ali at WION Health Pulse

Guyanese President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali on Wednesday (Jun 17), while speaking at the WION Health Pulse Summit, painted a picture of a healthcare system undergoing a dramatic transformation. Addressing healthcare professionals, researchers and policymakers, Ali said the world is witnessing a historic moment where technology and medicine are converging to reshape healthcare delivery. He also thanked India for its support “during one of the darkest periods of recent history, the COVID-19 pandemic”.

13,905 km: The surgery that captured global attention

Ali began by highlighting a milestone that recently placed Guyana in the global spotlight.

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He referred to the world's longest-distance cardiac telesurgery, during which renowned Indian cardiac surgeon Dr Subir Srivastava successfully performed a coronary artery bypass graft procedure from Guyana on a patient located thousands of miles away in India.

The achievement, he said, demonstrated how technology is erasing geographical barriers in healthcare. "This sort of removal procedure used to be the stuff of science fiction," Ali said, describing the operation as a glimpse into the future where expertise can cross borders instantly and patients can access specialised care regardless of location.

"It was a demonstration that medicine is entering a new era, an era where expertise can travel faster than airplanes, where knowledge can move instantaneously across borders, and where the best care need not be limited by physical location."

Building healthcare from the ground up

The President said Guyana is undertaking what he described as the "most ambitious healthcare transformation" in the country's history.

At the foundation of that effort is a major expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

According to Ali, Guyana is investing heavily in primary and secondary healthcare to ensure citizens can access essential services closer to home. The government has already built 25 new health centres and health posts while expanding maternal and child healthcare services and increasing the availability of healthcare professionals across the country. The broader goal, he said, is to make healthcare accessible to every citizen.

Expanding specialised medical care

Beyond basic healthcare services, Guyana is also investing in advanced medical treatment.

Ali said the country is strengthening services in cardiology, oncology, ophthalmology, stroke rehabilitation, maternal healthcare and other specialised fields. A dedicated mother and child hospital is also under construction.

"The second level of transformation involves catapulting our tertiary health care system into the future," he said, adding that the nation was investing heavily in highly specialized medical services, including advanced gynecology and maternal health care, cardiology and stroke rehabilitation, oncology and cancer treatment, ophthalmology and cataract surgery, and a wide range of other specialized services.

A digital healthcare ecosystem

Finally the nation is undergoing a "digital transformation," which, he noted "involves building a digitally integrated health care ecosystem".

The aim, he said, is to create a system where patients no longer need to travel abroad for high-quality treatment.

Artificial intelligence is expected to play a growing role as well. Ali said that, "AI-assisted interpretation of medical images is already under exploration". These, he noted would help improve clinical decision-making and patient outcomes.

Investing in people: Level 4, human capital development

Ali stressed that technology and infrastructure alone cannot transform healthcare. He said Guyana is significantly expanding training programmes for doctors, nurses, technicians and specialists to ensure that the country's workforce grows alongside its healthcare capabilities.

"Guyana also recognizes that a system is only as strong as its people," he said.

Level 5, research and innovation

Looking ahead, Ali unveiled plans for what could become one of the Caribbean's most ambitious healthcare projects: a national life sciences park. He said that the next four years would "witness one of the most transformational developments in Caribbean health care".

The proposed hub will include biobanks, a tropical medicine institute, centres for drug and diagnostic development, vaccine manufacturing facilities, biotechnology research centres and advanced data analytics capabilities.

"It will help position Guyana as an emerging regional leader in health care and life sciences," he said.

India identified as a key partner

Throughout his address, Ali repeatedly highlighted India's role in Guyana's healthcare ambitions. He praised India's contributions during the COVID-19 pandemic and described the country as a global leader in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, digital healthcare and medical education.

"Guyana values the friendship and partnership with India deeply. During one of the darkest periods of recent history, the COVID-19 pandemic, which many countries struggled to secure vaccines, India stood with Guyana. India extended support when it mattered most."

Guyana, he said, is seeking deeper collaboration with Indian hospitals, universities, healthcare companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, telemedicine providers and investors. "We welcome partnerships in research. We welcome partnerships in training. We welcome partnerships in technology. We welcome partnerships in investment," Ali said.

Inviting healthcare stakeholders to explore opportunities in Guyana, the President said the country's rapidly evolving healthcare sector presents significant opportunities for international cooperation.