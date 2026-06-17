

Mental health has emerged as one of the most pressing yet under-recognised public health challenges of our time. Addressing this growing concern, experts came together at the WION Health Summit during session 2: Mental Health - The Invisible Pandemic to discuss the rising burden of mental health disorders and the urgent need for awareness, intervention and support systems.

To discuss Mental Health, Dr Rajinder K. Dhamija, Director and Professor of Neurology at the Institute of Human Behaviour and Allied Sciences (IHBAS), explains the new concept of brain economy, brain skill and brain capital.

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‘’There is a concept called Brain economy. If your population is mentally healthy, your GDP will increase exponentially. It is called the Brain economy. If one dollar is invested in one's mental health has a return of $11 in the productivity. So this is something that is happening globally.''



Concluding the session, Dr. Dhamija shared the highlights of the discussion and said, “In India, health is not a right, but mental health is.”

“People need mental health intervention, but there is less demand for it,”: Dr Rajinder K. Dhamija



Speaking during the session, Dr Dhamija also highlighted the growing mental health burden in India and the urgent need to improve awareness.



Responding to a question on how mental health crises can be identified, Dr Dhamija noted that the Supreme Court of India recently described mental health as an "epidemic" while constituting a national task force on mental health as he went on to say of how challenges have become increasingly common due to a combination of environmental, social, economic, medical and financial stressors that affect individuals as he pointed out that in the digital age, people are constantly bombarded with information.

Drawing attention to the scale of the problem, Dr Dhamija said that IHBAS, one of the country's largest mental health institutions, sees more than 3,000 patients daily. He stressed that stigma and low mental health literacy remain major barriers to treatment.