/WION Health Pulse: 'Mental health is often ignored in Indian household' says Dr Jitendra Nagpal

The world's healthcare confluence, charting the future of health innovation, witnessed insightful discussions on mental health during the second session of the summit, titled Mental Health – The Invisible Pandemic, at the WION Health Summit underway at Taj, New Delhi.

The session was moderated by WION's Shreya Upadhyaya and featured distinguished speakers: Dr Jitendra Nagpal, renowned psychiatrist, mental health advocate, and life-skills educator, Senior Consultant Psychiatrist and In Charge of the Institute of Mental Health & Life Skills Promotion at Moolchand Medcity.

Speaking at the summit, Dr Nagpal emphasised the importance of mental health awareness in Indian households.

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"Demystify and destigmatise the mind about mental health. Mental health is often ignored among the elderly. People who are already suffering should ensure to reach out for help. Help is there for everyone. A lot of family members are not aware of where to reach out," said Dr Nagpal.

He further highlighted how many families are still unaware of where to access mental health services and support systems, stressing that it remains widely misunderstood and often neglected, especially among the elderly.

“There is a need to decentralise as well, which the government is doing splendidly. Even at the grassroots level- at anganwadi level, the government has modules for mental health,” explained Dr Nagpal urging everyone to reach out.