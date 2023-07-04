Did college interns design 'critical' electrical systems for Titan submersible?

Several safety issues were highlighted in the aftermath of the implosion Titan submersible, which killed all five on board last month, becoming one of the worst ocean disasters. Now, the latest problem is said to be with the sub's electrical system apparently designed by interns. An investigation is underway to find out details of the accident in which OceanGate's CEO Stockton Rush, Shahzada Dawood and his son Suleman Dawood, Hamish Harding, and Paul-Henri Nargeolet lost their lives.

The accident occurred when the sub was on a voyage to see the century-old wreck of the Titanic. The sub was operated by OceanGate Expeditions.

Meanwhile, debris was recovered and resumed human remains were also recovered. United States medical professionals will analyse the debris and presumed human remains.

The tragic accident raised questions about the unregulated nature of such expeditions. Several experts across the world also asked why private parties ignore safety checks during risky adventure trips.

Reports have also mentioned that the company had not got a safety audit committed by a third party. Some experts have highlighted that the scope of survival was low even if a small thing went wrong.

Now in another bombshell revelation, The New Yorker mentioned in its report that OceanGate founder Rush hired college-aged interns to design the "critical" electrical systems for the sub.

The New Yorker noted that Rush used interns from Washington State University Everett to work on the electrics. He was also blamed that he ignored repeated safety warnings.

A person named Mark Walsh was hired by OceanGate in 2017 after he graduated to lead the company's electrical engineering division. He is a former student with Washington State University's Institute of Electrical and Electronics and apparently worked on the doomed vessel.

Watch this report: × 'Electrical system - that was our design' As mentioned in the report, Walsh enthusiastically told the college paper WSU Insider in 2018 that "the whole electrical system - that was our design, we implemented it, and it works".

He added, "We are on the precipice of making history and all of our systems are going down to the Titanic. It is an awesome feeling!'"

The New Yorker reported that Walsh said that Tony Nissen, who is OceanGate's director of engineering, talked about the simmering issues and challenges faced by the company. He said that at the time he and fellow students volunteered to offer solutions.

"Tony said, "OK, you're hired,"' said Walsh, who was also the treasurer of WSU's Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers club.

While speaking to the college newspaper, he said, " 'If electrons flow through it, I'm in charge of it,' he laughed. 'That ranges from monitors, keyboards and tablets to Wi-Fi and sonar."

The Linkedin profile of Walsh states that he was no longer with the company by 2019.

