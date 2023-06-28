Expeditions to Titanic wreck see bleak future as all plans stand cancelled

The recent tragedy of the Titan submersible left the industry of expeditions to the Titatnic wreckage site shocked and with a long-lasting impact. In the wake of the unfortunate accident, all expeditions to the Titanic wreck in the future were cancelled and stand less likely to be resumed in the near future.

As per media reports, The Explorers Club said that as per their knowledge, there are no plans for scientific exploratory trips ahead. The officials have also grounded commercial excursions.

The club is based in New York and focuses on advancements and worldwide scientific expeditions. Many of the members of the club are influential international figures which include the late Hamish Harding, who was among the five victims of submersible implosion.

UK Titanic artefact company White Star Memories Ltd CEO David Scott-Beddard said that he does not feel any expeditions to the Titanic wreck site will take place “in my lifetime”.

Speaking to CNN, Scott-Beddard said, “The chances of any future research being carried out on the wreck of Titanic is extremely slim. I imagine there will be an inquiry, no doubt, after this disaster and much more stringent rules and regulations will be put in place.” Still doubtful if bodies can be recovered Titan submersible of OceanGate Expeditions, which was bound to the wreckage site of Titanic that rests 12,500 feet below the ocean’s surface, blasted after diving in the ocean.

The submersible was carrying its founder and CEO, Stockton Rush, 61; famed Titanic explorer Paul-Henri Nargeolet; British aviator, Hamish Harding, 58; business tycoon Shahzada Dawood, 48, and his 19-year-old son Sulaiman.

As per experts, the sub had reached nearly 10,000 ft below sea level when its contact with its OceanGate mothership was broken. The submersible had approximately covered an hour and 45 minutes of the 2-hour journey.

WATCH | Missing Titan Submarine's debris found 16,000 ft from Titanic's bow An immediate search operation was launched and after days, the searchers discovered a cluster of debris 1,600 feet away from the Titanic’s bow. It was stated that the sub went through a catastrophic implosion which led to the instant death of all occupants.

It is still doubtful if the dead bodies of the five passengers will be recovered ever. The authorities, meanwhile, are trying to determine whether a criminal investigation will be launched into the disaster, as stated by Kent Osmond, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police Superintendent.

