Devotees can now reach Ayodhya Ram Temple via helicopter, minister announces

Ahead of the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya Ram Temple in India’s northern state of Uttar Pradesh on January 22, the state’s Tourism and Culture Ministry has declared that helicopter services will soon be started to facilitate the arrival of visitors in the holy city.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said Monday (Jan 8) that “the services will start before January 22," without giving any further details.

"Yes. The helicopter services will start for devotees visiting the city. We are also planning to start water services. Airport services have already started," the minister was quoted as saying by ANI.

"It will be ensured that all facilities are being provided to devotees who will be thronging the city to witness the inauguration," he added.

He added that additional railway services are also being considered for better connectivity to the temple city amidst expectations that religious tourism will surge in Ayodhya following the historic inauguration of the temple.

Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the new idol of Ram Lalla at the sanctum sanctorum of the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22. The ceremony is set to be performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Earlier, the Indian PM urged the citizens to celebrate the 'homecoming' of lord Ram on January 22 by lighting ‘Shri Ram Jyoti’ in their homes.

"This historic moment has very fortunately come into our lives. We have to make a new resolve for the country and fill ourselves with new energy. For this, I urge all the 140 crore countrymen to light Shri Ram Jyoti in their homes on January 22 and celebrate Deepavali," the Prime Minister said while addressing a public gathering in Ayodhya earlier in the month.

Meanwhile, preparations are underway in the holy city ahead of the mega-consecration ceremony. The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirth Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22.