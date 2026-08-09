Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /India
  • /Denied leave, forced to take blame: Karnataka woman dies by suicide, accuses manager of harassment in note

Denied leave, forced to take blame: Karnataka woman dies by suicide, accuses manager of harassment in note

Vinay Prasad Sharma
Edited By Vinay Prasad Sharma
Published: Aug 09, 2026, 12:11 IST | Updated: Aug 09, 2026, 13:47 IST
Denied leave, forced to take blame: Karnataka woman dies by suicide, accuses manager of harassment in note

Representative image. Photograph: (Magnific)

Story highlights

Nageshwari (45), a Hinkal resident, allegedly died by suicide, leaving a note accusing her Bengaluru-based manager, Dolly, of harassment, including pressuring her to take the blame for another employee's mistake.

A Karnataka woman employed as a product promoter at a shopping mall in west Mysuru reportedly died by suicide on Friday (August 8), accusing her manager of harassment. In response, Vijayanagar police have registered a case against the manager of a marketing agency under charges of abetment of suicide as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).


The 45-year old woman, identified as Nageshwari, resident of Hinkal, reportedly left behind a suicide note alleging that her manager, who supervised her work from Bengaluru, harassed her by pressuring her to take the blame for a mistake committed by someone else.


She further alleged that the manager continued to harass her by threatening to have her replaced with another employee and pressuring her to quit her job. Nageshwari, who had worked at the marketing agency for three years, also claimed she was denied her weekly off day and refused leave.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read: Mathura murder: Wife sedates, kills husband with daughter and her boyfriend’s help, burns body in forest

Probe is underway

Her husband, identified as Ashok, informed police that his wife began complaining about her manager's behaviour about a month ago. He claimed his wife was found lying lifeless on the floor of their house on Friday after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance. Ashok reportedly tried calling her several times through the afternoon, and when she didn't answer, he grew worried and rushed home to check on her.

Trending Stories


He immediately rushed Nageshwari to a nearby hospital, where doctors pronounced her dead on arrival. Police are now investigating the allegations raised in the note along with the circumstances surrounding her death. Officials said a case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing.

Also read: Inside Asia’s only exorcism centre where priests are trained to battle ‘demons’ – All about Philippines’ unusual school

About the Author

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Share on twitter

Vinay Prasad Sharma

Vinay Prasad Sharma is a Delhi-based journalist with over three years of newsroom experience, currently working as a Sub-Editor at WION. He specialises in crafting SEO-driven natio...Read More

Trending Topics