/Denied leave, forced to take blame: Karnataka woman dies by suicide, accuses manager of harassment in note

A Karnataka woman employed as a product promoter at a shopping mall in west Mysuru reportedly died by suicide on Friday (August 8), accusing her manager of harassment. In response, Vijayanagar police have registered a case against the manager of a marketing agency under charges of abetment of suicide as per the provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).



The 45-year old woman, identified as Nageshwari, resident of Hinkal, reportedly left behind a suicide note alleging that her manager, who supervised her work from Bengaluru, harassed her by pressuring her to take the blame for a mistake committed by someone else.



She further alleged that the manager continued to harass her by threatening to have her replaced with another employee and pressuring her to quit her job. Nageshwari, who had worked at the marketing agency for three years, also claimed she was denied her weekly off day and refused leave.

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Probe is underway

Her husband, identified as Ashok, informed police that his wife began complaining about her manager's behaviour about a month ago. He claimed his wife was found lying lifeless on the floor of their house on Friday after reportedly consuming a poisonous substance. Ashok reportedly tried calling her several times through the afternoon, and when she didn't answer, he grew worried and rushed home to check on her.