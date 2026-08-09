/Mathura murder: Wife sedates, kills husband with daughter and her boyfriend’s help, burns body in forest

A woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura district allegedly murdered her husband by sedating him and crushing his head with a stone, with her daughter and the daughter’s boyfriend, police said on Saturday (Aug 9). Reportedly, they disposed of the body later in a forest near the Yamuna river. Police said the body has not yet been recovered, and search teams have been combing the area for the past three days.

Senior Superintendent of Police Shlok Kumar said the three accused are being questioned while the search operation continues. According to police, the case surfaced after a complaint filed by the victim’s elder brother, Rambabu, who alleged that Manoj Soni had been killed by his wife Naina, their younger daughter Bhakti and Bhakti’s alleged partner, Vimal Chaudhary.

Investigators believe the crime may have been linked to a dispute over the daughter’s relationship. Manoj had reportedly objected to the relationship after seeing the two together, leading to frequent arguments at home.

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Police said Manoj went missing on April 18. His wife initially filed a missing person complaint on April 21 but withdrew it the following day. When no trace of him was found for weeks, Rambabu filed another complaint and later approached authorities through the chief minister’s grievance portal. A criminal case was registered in July.

According to the complaint, the accused later admitted to relatives that they had taken the body to a forest near Akrur village, burned it and buried the remains.

Rambabu claimed that Naina eventually confessed to her father, Brajmohan, after he questioned her about her husband’s disappearance and what he described as her unusually indifferent behaviour. She allegedly fed her husband milk laced with sedatives, after which she crushed his head to death. Her daughter and her boyfriend are also said to have been accomplices in the act. They carried the body to the forest and burned and buried it.