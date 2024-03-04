Delhi’s AAP govt announces monthly assistance of $12 to women in ‘Ram Rajya’ budget

Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the union territory’s budget Monday (Mar 4) with a total outlay of INR 76,000 crore ($9.6 billion). The government said it put special emphasis on the education and health sector, with the former being allocated INR 16,000 crore ($1.93 billion) and the latter over INR 8,500 crore ($1 billion).

Atishi also unveiled the ‘Mukyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana’ in her maiden budget speech, under which a monthly honorarium of INR 1,000 ($12) will be given to all women of the state above the age of 18. While presenting the “Ram Rajya” budget, Atishi said a sum of INR 2,000 crore was set aside for the scheme.

The move, which comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, is seen as an attempt to woo women voters, who make up almost 50 per cent of the state’s 1.47 crore voters (14.7 million).

Atishi also highlighted Delhi's 'Farishtey Dilli Ke' scheme, under which it bears the full expenses of accident victims. The minister claimed the scheme has so far saved over 22,000 lives.

Delhi will also invest big time in electric buses, as Atishi promised to add another 8,000 to the current fleet by 2025. Additionally, 2,000 regular buses will also be introduced.

"Arvind Kejriwal has emerged as a ray of hope for the people of Delhi. People of Delhi have trusted him because of his honesty and have made him the CM with a thumping majority. All the legislators who are present here are inspired by Lord Ram, and that's why we have taken a 'sanklap' to fulfill the dream of 'Ram Rajya' in Delhi," the finance minister said.

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP), which sits in the opposition in Delhi, accused Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) of ‘duplication.’

BJP leader Bansuri Swaraj said, "It shows the duplicity of the (Delhi) government, which is deeply indulged in corruption, talking about 'Ram Rajya'. It doesn’t even suit them. There's nothing new in today’s (Delhi) budget."