Delhi CM Kejriwal agrees to cooperate with ED after skipping eight summons in a row

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday (Mar 4) finally sent a reply to the summons of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), India’s premier economic intelligence agency, in an alleged excise policy scam. Kejriwal added he was ready to answer all questions via video conferencing after March 12, reported news agency PTI. The response came after he skipped eight summons of the ED one after another, calling them illegal and politically motivated.

PTI quoted Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party sources as saying that the chief minister still thought of ED summons as illegal but he was willing to cooperate.

This comes ahead of his scheduled appearance in a Delhi court on March 16 in a case filed by the ED.

ED’s case against Kejriwal

The ED had approached a Delhi court against Kejriwal on February 3, following his snub to its fifth summon a day earlier.

ED said it wanted to record Arvind Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues such as the formulation of excise policy, meetings held before it was finalised, and allegations of bribery.

On the other hand, AAP and Kejriwal maintain that the summons should be stopped as the matter was pending in court.

So far, Kejriwal has skipped summons issued by the ED on February 26, February 19, February 2, January 18, January 3, November 2 and December 22.

Delhi excise policy case

The case is based on alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy (2021-22) highlighted by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), an agency controlled by the union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In a chargesheet filed in the same case by ED, it was claimed that the AAP received kickbacks worth ₹45 crore generated via the policy for part of its assembly elections campaign in Goa in 2022.

Watch: India: EAM Jaishankar slams Pakistan, says 'SAARC' in trouble due to Pakistan's terrorism × Delhi government claimed the excise policy would revitalise the city's flagging liquor business and replace a sales-volume-based regime with a license fee for traders. It promised swankier stores and a better buying experience. The policy also offered discounts and offers on the purchase of liquor for the first time in Delhi.

Delhi’s two top ministers—Manish Sisodia and Sanjay Singh—are already facing judicial custody in the case.