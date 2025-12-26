/Delhi weather: After brief relief, AQI again deteriorates to 'very poor' category

Delhi and several parts of the national capital region like Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad saw some relief from fog Friday morning. However the Air Quality Index (AQI) that had improved marginally on Thursday and came as a huge relief to the people, once again recorded 305 at around 8 am, considered 'very poor'.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) at ITO settled at 330, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Some other places in Delhi that saw AQI of over 300 were Anand Vihar (390), Bawana (379), Narela (356), and R.K. Puram (320).

However, there were some other places that saw a comparatively better AQI. For instance the Air Quality Index at NSIT Dwarka recorded 253. Sri Aurobindo Marg (258), Mandir Marg (234), and IGI Airport T3 (239) also recorded relatively better air quality, thoug these are still considered to be in the "poor category".

Add WION as a Preferred Source

What are the AQI categories?

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Major contributor: Transport pollution