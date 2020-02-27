Delhi riots: Death toll reaches 32; WhatsApp groups under scanner

As many as 32 people have lost their lives and over 200 are injured in the incidents of violence after rival groups clashed over the Citizenship Amendment Act in Northeast Delhi.

Yesterday, National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval said that the situation is totally under control as he visited the riot-affected areas of Delhi's northeast district.

National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval during his visit to the violence-hit area of Northeast Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo)

A police vehicle moves past burning debris that was set on fire by demonstrators. (Reuters Photo)

"Death toll has increased to 30 at the hospital," said Sunil Kumar Gautam, Medical Superintendent, Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital news agency ANI reported.

Several WhatsApp groups, social media posts and the role of people from outside Delhi is under the scanner in connection with the incidents of violence, ANI reported citing sources.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the violence, the United States embassy issued an advisory in which it told its citizens to "exercise caution" and avoid all-violence affected areas.

"It is important that you monitor local media outlets for updates on demonstrations, road and Metro closures, and possible curfews. The Government of India-imposed law that prohibits political gatherings of four or more people – known as Section 144 – remains in effect in certain areas," the advisory read.