Delhi police have detained two staff members of the Delhi Chief Minister’s office after recovering cash amounting to Rs 5 lakh ($5739) hours before voting in the national capital on Wednesday (Jan 5).

According to police officials, they received a tip-off about the individuals carrying cash, reported news agency ANI. The duo were caught by a Flying Squad Team (FST) and handed over to the police.

“We received a call about people being caught with Rs 5 lakh. Our team reached the spot, and the FST handed over two men, namely Gaurav and Ajit. Both are attached to the Delhi CM's office, as per preliminary information,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) South East Ravi Kumar Singh told ANI.

Delhi police have seized the money and further investigation is underway, DCP added.

“One of the men is working as an assistant to the CM's PA, while the other is a driver,” the DCP said.

The incident was also confirmed by DEO/DM South-East in an X post. “FST team found two individuals, Mr Gaurav and Mr Ajit Singh, in a car with Rs. 5 lakhs. Mr Gaurav stated that the money was received from Mr Pankaj, PA to Ms Atishi, for booth management in Giri Nagar, KalkaJi(AC). Cash has been seized and police is further investigating it.”

Delhi Assembly elections

As Assembly elections take place in Delhi today, the police have intensified security to ensure a smooth voting process at the 13,766 polling stations.

The national capital has over 1.56 crore voters who will decide the fates of 699 candidates contesting in all 70 constituencies. The polling started at 7 am on Wednesday (Feb 5).

While the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is seeking to secure a third consecutive term, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is striving to regain control over the capital after more than 25 years. Meanwhile, Congress is attempting to make a comeback after failing in the last few elections.

