/Delhi-NCR rains: Heavy rainfall results in waterlogging; city records cleanest July in 10 years

Heavy rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on early Thursday (Jul 31), bringing relief from the heat. However, following the rains, many parts of the city were waterlogged, causing trouble for commuters. Delhi has also recorded its cleanest July in a decade, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms to continue on Thursday. The rain showers are likely to continue over the next seven days or at least until August 3.

According to latest weather update from IMD, “Light to moderate rainfall accompanied with light thunderstorm and lightning is very likely to occur at NCR Bahadurgarh, Manesar) Light rainfall is very likely to occur at entire Delhi, NCR ( Loni Dehat, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Indirapuram, Chhapraula, Noida, Greater Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh) and Very Light rainfall/drizzle is very likely to occur over entire Delhi during next 2 hours.”

Delhi witnesses above-average July rain

According to the data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the city has surpassed its monthly average rainfall, with 235.2 mm of rainfall. The normal mark for rainfall in Delhi for July is 209.7 mm. Additionally, Delhi has also recorded higher-than-average seasonal rain with 337.2 mm of rainfall recorded between June 1 and July 30, exceeding the average mark of 270.1 mm.

Many low-lying areas in the city were partially submerged. The heavy downpours and waterlogging resulted in disruptions in Traffic movement at several locations, including ITO, Yamuna Expressway, Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Dhaula Kuan, Nehru Place, Kailash Colony Road, Patel Nagar, Vijay Chowk, Jangpura, RK Puram, Lajpat Nagar, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Road, Naraina, Talkatora Road, Azad Market underpass, and Zakhira underpass.

Delhi records cleanest July in 10 years

This year, Delhi has recorded its cleanest July in 10 years, with an average Air Quality Index (AQI) of 79, which is classified “Satisfactory”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The reason for this is mainly due to consistent rainfall on 23 out of 31 days this month.