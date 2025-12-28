/Delhi imposes THESE two permanent GRAP curbs for vehicles as AQI remains ‘severe’ – What you need to know

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday (Dec 27) announced that two restrictions under Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will remain permanent in Delhi as part of efforts to curb “severe” air pollution in the national capital. From now on, petrol will not be provided to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC), the minister said. Sirsa added that vehicles below Bharat Stage VI (BS6) will also be barred from entering Delhi. Meanwhile, air quality in Delhi and nearby regions has remained “very poor” in several parts on Sunday (Dec 28) as thick smog blankets the city.

“From now on, it has been decided that out of the restrictions under GRAP-4, we have made two restrictions permanent. The first one is PUCC. You will not get petrol anywhere without a PUCC certificate until next orders,” Sirsa said. “Vehicles from outside Delhi that are below Bharat Stage VI (BS6) will also face restrictions on entering Delhi.”

The environment minister also noted that the authorities are closely monitoring weather conditions in the national capital due to the possibility of adverse weather.

“The possibility of bad weather is being indicated. Due to the Western Disturbance again, the weather may remain bad. Therefore, we are monitoring the situation.”

Sirsa stressed that the government is ensuring that Delhi residents do not have to face repeated pollution-related challenges. “Our effort is that the people of Delhi do not have to face such challenges again,” he said.

Delhi AQI today

Toxic smog continues to blanket the national capital on Sunday (Dec 28), with several areas recording “very poor” air quality. The overall Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 391, falling in the “severe” category. Some areas also recorded an AQI of more than 400, as per the data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).