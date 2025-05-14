Published: May 14, 2025, 07:39 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:39 IST

The Delhi Transport Department will enforce a ban on refuelling end-of-life (EOL) vehicles—specifically, petrol vehicles older than 15 years and diesel vehicles over 10 years—at all fuel stations across the city. This initiative is directed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), and it aims to mitigate vehicular pollution in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The Transport Department has installed Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras have been installed at 485 out of 500 fuel stations in Delhi. These cameras are integrated with the mParivahan database to identify vehicles exceeding the permissible age limits. Once flagged, fuel pump operators will receive alerts to deny fuel to such vehicles. To implement this policy,

The fuel ban will extend to Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, and Sonipat from November 1, 2025, and to the remaining NCR districts from April 1, 2026.

In addition to the fuel restrictions, the CAQM has announced that, effective November 1, 2025, only BS-VI compliant, CNG, LNG, and electric-powered commercial vehicles registered in Delhi will be permitted entry into the capital. Non-BS-IV transport vehicles carrying essential goods will be temporarily allowed until October 31, 2026.