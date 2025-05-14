Published: May 14, 2025, 06:25 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 06:25 IST

Story highlights Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has been released by Pakistan. He was in Pakistan Rangers' custody since April 23. India news

Border Security Force (BSF) jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw has been released by Pakistan. He was in Pakistan Rangers' custody since April 23, a day after the dastardly Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 innocent lives.

Shaw was handed over through the Joint Check Post Attari, Amritsar which was conducted peacefully and was in accordance with established protocols.

The statement by the BSF read: "Today at 1030 hrs. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw has been taken back from Pakistan by BSF at Attari - Wagha border. Constable Purnam Kumar Shaw had inadvertently crossed over to Pakistan territory, while on operational duty in area of Ferozepur sector on 23rd April 2025 around 1150 hrs and detained by Pak Rangers."

Further added, "With the consistent efforts of BSF through regular flag meetings with Pakistan Rangers and through other communication channels, the repatriation of BSF Constable has become possible."