Published: May 14, 2025, 07:26 IST | Updated: May 14, 2025, 07:26 IST

Muhammad Sinwar, the Hamas leader in Gaza, was on Tuesday (May 13), targeted in a massive Israeli airstrike on a hospital in the southern Gaza Strip.

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) stated that it targeted Hamas operatives at an underground command centre beneath the European Hospital in Khan Younis.

The IDF released footage from the aftermath, claiming it showed the uncovered tunnel, but the video appeared to depict damage near an adjacent school rather than the hospital itself. The military did not confirm if Sinwar was killed in the strike.

The videos shared on X showed massive plumes of smoke billowing around the hospital as Israeli fighter jets dropped numerous heavy bombs, with other clips revealing significant ground collapse in the strike area.





According to the Hamas-run health ministry, 16 died and more than 70 were injured in the strike, with no confirmation on whether Sinwar was among those killed.

After the strike, the IDF issued an evacuation warning for Palestinians in northern Gaza’s Jabalia.

The Israeli military's Arabic-language spokesman, Col. Avichay Adraee, put out a map of the area that was to be evacuated, stating that it was a "final warning" before the IDF carries out strikes there.

The Israeli army was working to confirm whether the assassination attempt on Muhammad Sinwar was successful.

The Times of Israel, citing sources, said that if Sinwar was in the tunnel as military intelligence suggested, it's likely he was killed, given the limited window of opportunity for the strike.

“The Hamas terror organisation continues to use hospitals in the Gaza Strip for terror purposes, cynically and cruelly exploiting the civilian population in and around the hospital,” the Israeli military said.

Palestinian media reported further strikes near the hospital several hours after the initial attack, apparently aimed at preventing anyone from approaching the tunnel where Sinwar was targeted.

Sinwar, a high-ranking Hamas military commander, is the younger brother of Yahya Sinwar, the former Hamas leader in Gaza who was killed by the IDF in southern Gaza last October.