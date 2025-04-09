The Delhi government has proposed a complete ban on petrol, diesel and CNG-powered two-wheelers in the city starting August 15, 2026, in a bid to tackle the issue of air pollution. The government also aims to make 95 per cent of new vehicle registrations electric by 2027. The policy is likely to be announced soon by the Delhi government.

The draft of electric vehicle (EV) policy 2.0 recommends the phasing out of CNG-driven auto-rickshaws, officials said on Monday, as reported by the news agency PTI.

The draft states that no CNG auto-rickshaw registration will be allowed from August 15 this year. The CNG auto permits will not be renewed after August 15, 2025. All such permits will be substituted or reissued with only e-auto permits, the draft states. All the CNG auto-rickshaws above 10 years old will be mandatorily replaced or retrofitted to be run on batteries.

The draft of EV Policy 2.0 also recommends phasing out fossil-fuel-driven garbage trucks carrying solid waste deployed in large numbers by civic bodies.

The draft also recommends that public transport buses operated by the DRC and DIMTS to be converted into e-buses. Once the policy gets implemented, the DTC and DIMTS will procure only electric buses for intra-city operations and BS VI for inter-state service.

The draft of the policy has been reviewed by Transport Minister Pankaj Kumar Singh. The draft has finalised a pathway to push forward Delhi's transition to electric mobility, an official statement of the Delhi Transport Ministry said on Monday. The ministry also said that the draft aims to strengthen Delhi's position as India's leader in EV adoption.

How is this policy going to affect you?

If you own a bike or scooter, then you must know that the draft has strongly recommended that two-wheelers running on petrol, diesel, or CNG will not be allowed from 15 August, 2026.

For all the private car owners, who want to buy a new car. The draft of the policy states that private car owners will have to buy electric cars only if they already have two vehicles.

The Delhi government extended its current Electric Vehicle (EV) policy by 15 days following its expiration on March 31. As per the officials, this extension is expected to be the final.

Notably, the draft means that the policy hasn't been implemented, hence, it might undergo changes during the approval of the cabinet.

