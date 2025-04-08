After a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader put out a post taking potshots at "public spat" between two Trinamool Congress MPs and "leaked" WhatsApp chat, party MP Saugata Roy expressed his anger over the internal rift in the party.

He stated that the language used by party MP Kalyan Banerjee in the leaked chats is "unfortunate".

Earlier today, BJP leader Amit Malviya alleged that two TMC MPs got into a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India.

On 4th April 2024, two TMC MPs had a public spat at the headquarters of the Election Commission of India, where they had gone to submit a representation.

They had gone there to submit a representation on April 4, 2025.

He further referred to some videos stating that following the public spat between two TMC MPs in the vicinity of the Election Commission of India, the furious MP "continued slandering the 'Versatile International Lady (VIL)'".

Roy expressing his disappointment over the incident, hoped that the leadership would take cognisance of the matter.

"We are very sorry about this whole thing. The WhatsApp chats of the party being leaked is unfortunate. The language used by Kalyan Banerjee is unfortunate. I hope that the party leadership will take cognizance of the matter," he said.

"Many of our party members wanted to complain to Mamata Banerjee, but whether they did or not, I don't know. Kalyan Banerjee misbehaved with a lady MP, she protested and revolted and then all the MPs went against Kalyan Banerjee," he added.

Referring to the TMC MPs' "public spat" at the EC office, Malviya, in a post, said that it appears that the Trinamool Congress instructed its MPs to assemble at the Parliament office to sign the memorandum before proceeding to the EC.

Soon after the public spat between two TMC MPs in the precincts of the Election Commission of India on 4th April 2025, the irate MP continued slandering the ‘Versatile International Lady (VIL)’…



This is the stuff legends are made of!

"However, the MP carrying the memorandum skipped the Parliament meeting and went directly to the EC. This angered another MP, who confronted him when they came face to face at the Commission. A heated exchange followed, with the two shouting at each other -- so much so that one of them asked the police personnel present to intervene," Malviya alleged.

