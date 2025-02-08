Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Vijender Gupta is leading from the Rohini assembly seat against Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate Pradeep Mittal, according to the early trends from the Election Commission.

As the counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly elections commenced on Saturday (Feb 8), early trends showed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leading on 46 seats while the AAP is ahead on 27 seats.

Gupta is in the electoral battle against AAP's Mittal and Congress's Sumesh Gupta.

This contest is particularly significant, as Gupta is aiming for a third consecutive victory, having won the seat in both 2015 and 2020.

“I request the voters to use their right to vote. This is the festival of democracy. There is a magic button in your hands... Please cast your vote to build a better Delhi for your children,” he said on his official social media handle ahead of the polls.

Who is Vijender Gupta?

Gupta was reappointed as Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly in August 2024, replacing Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, who resigned from his assembly seat in Badarpur after being elected to the Lok Sabha from South Delhi.

Gupta was previously the Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi assembly from 2015 to 2020, when the BJP had a mere three MLAs, including him, in the 70-member House.



(With inputs from agencies)