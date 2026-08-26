/Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches ‘Lakshmi Yojana'; distributes first sanction letters at Talkatora Stadium

Advancing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of women-led development, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta officially launched the flagship ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’ at Talkatora Stadium on Wednesday (Aug 26).The high-profile event marked the rollout of monthly financial support aimed at building self-reliance, dignity, and long-term socio-economic security for women across the capital.

The launch ceremony took place in the gracious presence of Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Delhi BJP President and Union Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, and Delhi Cabinet Minister Kapil Mishra. A wide delegation of senior dignitaries also attended, including Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Ashish Sood, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, alongside Lok Sabha MPs Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Manoj Tiwari, Yogendra Chandolia, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Bansuri Swaraj, and Praveen Khandelwal.

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Marking the formal initiation of the scheme, Chief Minister Gupta distributed the first batch of 4,000 sanction letters to eligible beneficiaries. Under the ‘Delhi Lakshmi Yojana’, qualifying women will receive ₹2,500 per month directly into their bank accounts via Direct Benefit Transfer. The financial assistance is designed to help beneficiaries meet daily household expenses, manage medical needs, fund education, and encourage personal savings.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Minister Gupta highlighted the massive public trust in the program, revealing that over 9 lakh women have already registered so far. Reaffirming her government's commitment, the Chief Minister emphasised that the initiative backed by PM Modi's guidance translates welfare promises into concrete action.