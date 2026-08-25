/H1N1 cases surge in Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta holds emergency review meeting as health minister assures 'no need for panic'

Delhi Health Minister Pankaj Singh on Tuesday (August 25) said the H1N1 situation in the national capital was ‘under control’, with sufficient doctors, staff and medicines available across hospitals. His statement came after Chief Minister Rekha Gupta convened an emergency review meeting on the rising number of H1N1 cases in Delhi. The national capital has recorded around 3,000 influenza cases this year, including 2,308 H1N1 infections.

Addressing a press conference after a review meeting with senior officials from the Health Department, MCD, NDMC and Delhi Cantonment Board, Singh said isolation wards had been established at hospitals across Delhi. "There is no need for panic. Patients are coming, but they are getting treated and then going back. Isolation wards have been created in every hospital. If any patient complains of not being provided a bed, action will be taken against the hospital," PTI quoted Singh as saying.

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Singh further assured residents that there was no shortage of medical personnel or medicines and urged people not to panic over the increase in infections. "There is no problem of doctors, staff or medicines. The chief minister has called an emergency review meeting. I assure you there is no problem, everything is under control," the minister said.

Of the roughly 3,000 influenza cases reported in Delhi this year, 2,308 have been identified as H1N1 infections, making it the predominant influenza strain reported in the capital. H1N1, commonly referred to as swine flu, can cause symptoms such as fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body aches and fatigue. People experiencing persistent high fever, breathing difficulties, chest pain, confusion or worsening symptoms should seek medical attention promptly.

Symptoms of H1N1