Delhi BJP leaders hold prayer meeting at Rajghat to 'liberate' people from clutches of 'corrupt' AAP govt

The Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, on Thursday (Oct 5), flocked to Rajghat, Mahatma Gandhi's memorial, and held a prayer meeting for the "liberation" of people from the "corrupt" AAP government in the city.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva stated that their party's struggle to liberate people from the clutches of the "corrupt" AAP government headed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will continue.

He claimed that Kejriwal was the "kingpin" of the alleged liquor scam in Delhi further reiterating Mahatma Gandhi's teachings who said alcohol destroys both the body and the soul.

"Kejriwal has not only destroyed the soul but also the entire Aam Aadmi Party," Sachdeva said, launching an attack on the AAP National Convener and the Delhi Chief Minister.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has been hitting out at the Kejriwal government since Wednesday (Oct 4), after AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a Delhi excise policy-related case.

ED arrests Sanjay Singh

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was arrested on Wednesday (Oct 4) by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Earlier in the day, the central agency searched his residence in India's capital in connection with its money laundering investigation into the alleged irregularities in Delhi excise policy 2021-22.

According to the officials, the premises of others linked to the case were also covered during the search operation. The ED said that they earlier questioned the members of staff and those linked to the 51-year-old Rajya Sabha MP.

ED claimed that the AAP leader helped formulate and implement the excise policy which benefited certain liquor manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.

Authorities alleged that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 to grant licences to liquor traders allowed cartelisation and favoured specific dealers who had allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP.

On the arrest of Singh, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said, "Today, one thing is clear that the truth cannot be hidden...After Sanjay Singh, it's Arvind Kejriwal."

(With inputs from agencies)

