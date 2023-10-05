India: Delhi’s AAP stages protests across nation against arrest of its MP Sanjay Singh

Delhi’s ruling party and a member of the opposition ‘INDIA’ bloc, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is protesting across the country against the detention of one of its top leaders in a corruption case.

A Member of Parliament (MP) from the upper house (Rajya Sabha) of the Indian Parliament, Sanjay Singh was arrested by financial watchdog Enforcement Directorate (ED) for his alleged involvement in the liquor policy scam.

Earlier on Wednesday (Oct 4), his residence in Delhi was raided by the ED.

The raids against Singh took place after he was named by businessman Dinesh Arora, an accused in the case, who later turned 'approver'.

AAP to stage protests nationwide

AAP on Thursday (Oct 5) was staging protests outside the headquarters of the ruling Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) in Delhi. Similar protests are also being held opposite the ED office in Mumbai.

Barely 100 metres from the ED office, the policemen stopped AAP workers, infuriating them and leading to a clash. Many leaders were soon detained.

Protests were also held at Sanjay Singh’s residence in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Singh’s arrest has already sparked a political controversy, with AAP’s top leader and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal stating that the move showed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s anxiety.

“They have arrested Sanjay Singh, a powerful advocate against Modi ji’s corruption. He is completely steeped in corruption from top to bottom. I believe he is the most corrupt prime minister in the history of independent India,” Kejriwal said.

Third high-profile arrest

This marks the third significant arrest involving the AAP. In May of the previous year, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was apprehended on charges of money laundering, which allegedly involved four companies associated with him.

However, the most substantial blow to the party came in February of this year when the then Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and close associate of Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, was arrested by the CBI in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

The liquor policy case is currently under investigation by both the CBI and the ED. This policy, introduced in November 2021, entailed the government's withdrawal from the retail sale of liquor, allowing private licensees to operate stores.

In July 2022, Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar raised concerns about significant violations in the policy and alleged that liquor license holders had received "undue benefits."