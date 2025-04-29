DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction: Delhi Capitals: Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Arun Jaitley stadium in New Delhi on Tuesday (Apr 29). DC are coming into this contest after facing a defeat against RCB, while KKR's last match ended in a no-result. So here's our take on who should make it to the Dream11 for the DC vs KKR contest.

DC vs KKR Match Preview

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) head into the match sitting fourth and seventh, respectively, on the points table. Delhi Capitals will look for a win to solidify their position in the points table. However, a defeat for KKR will see them drop crucial points in the race for the IPL 2025 playoffs.

DC vs KKR Dream11 Prediction MyPlaying 11

Wicketkeeper: Abhishek Porel, Rahmanullah Gurbaz



Batters: Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, KL Rahul(C), Angriksh Raghuvanshi



All-Rounders: Axar Patel, Moeen Ali, Vipraj Nigam



Bowlers: Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje

DC vs KKR Head-to-Head Records

Friday's meeting between DC and KKR will be the 35th overall in the IPL. The visitors lead the competition with 18 wins. Delhi, on the other hand, has won 15 encounters, and one match has ended in a no-result.

3 Top Captain Or Vice-Captain Choices

1. KL Rahul

KL Rahul is the leading run scorer for Delhi Capitals with 364 runs in nine innings. He has been in good form in the past matches and is a good pick for the captain.

2. Karun Nair

Karun Nair has been in great touch recently and is an explosive batter top of the order. He dominates the game in the first powerplay and takes on the bowlers all around the park.

3. Kuldeep Yadav

Left arm Chinaman spinner, Kuldeep Yadav has dismissed 12 batters with a great economy of 6.

DC vs KKR Fantasy Cricket Tips

KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc will be value additions to the contest, so we suggest you pick them in the Dream11 for the IPL 2025 contest.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Team Analysis

DC: DC are placed fourth on the points table with six wins and three losses in nine matches thus far. They lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in the previous tie and will be looking to bounce back and turn the momentum for the remainder of IPL 2025.

KKR: KKR are placed seventh on the table with three wins, five losses and one no-result in nine matches. They will aim to find a win and stay alive in the tournament.

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The captain winning the toss is likely to bowl first at the Arun Jaitley stadium especially after observing how the DC vs RCB game unfolded at this venue. With the pitch showing signs of wear late in the tournament, spinners could dominate and reverse swing may help seamers.

Delhi will be looking for a win and to strengthen their position in the top four of the points table.. However, we expect KKR to beat DC seeing the spin bowling of KKR with likes of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy

