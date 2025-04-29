It was a record-breaking day in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) on Monday (April 28) as teenage sensation Vaibhav Suryavanshi scripted history with a 101-run knock for Rajasthan Royals against Gujarat Titans. Playing at the Sawai Mansing Stadium in Jaipur, Vaibhav slammed a 35-ball ton for RR, thus becoming the youngest batter in professional cricket to achieve the feat. His knock did not go unnoticed as the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Rohit Sharma and other cricketing greats applauded his knock.

Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.



End result: 101 runs off 38 balls.



Well played!!pic.twitter.com/MvJLUfpHmn — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) April 28, 2025

Rohit, Sky praise Vaibhav after historic knock

At 14 years and 32 days, the youngster from Bihar also became the Indian to score the fastest hundred in IPL history. Rohit Sharma took to his Instagram handle and praised his innings writing “class vaibhav_sooryavanshi09” while Suryakumar Yadav also applauded the genius who scored 101 off 38.

Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane! 🧿🧿🧿 pic.twitter.com/b0xJb9jMER — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) April 28, 2025

“Witnessed this carnage of an innings by this youngster. Absolutely insane!,” Surya wrote on his X handle.

Former World Cup winner Yuvraj Singh also applauded Vaibhav, writing “What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi — remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine.”

Earlier legendary Sachin Tendulkar also had huge praise for the 14-year-old as he wrote “Vaibhav’s fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings.”

Vaibhav rewrites record books

Vaibhav went past the previous record, set by Vijay Zol of Maharashtra at 18 years and 118 days against Mumbai in an Indian domestic match in 2013. Suryavanshi's ton is the second fastest in the popular T20 tournament after Chris Gayle's century in 30 balls for Royal Challengers Bengaluru in 2013.

The teenage sensation finally fell bowled to fast bowler Prasidh Krishna for 101 off 38 balls and walked off to a standing ovation from the home crowd and the team dugout. His 166-run opening stand with fellow left-hander Yashasvi Jaiswal launched his team's chase of 210. They reached the target with 25 balls and eight wickets to spare.