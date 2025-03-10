Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla rebuked Dravida Munnetra Kazhagamm (DMK) MP Dayanidhi Maran on Monday (Mar 10), warning of taking action against him amid protests in Lok Sabha over the ‘Hindi’ imposition row.

Advertisment

Birla challenged the MP that if he made such remarks on record, he would suspend him from the house.

“I gave you time. I allowed the minister to speak. This is not the right way. You may please sit on the seat. Respected member, be wary while you speak. I dare you say this on record, I would send you out of the house,” Birla told Maran amid the Lok Sabha ruckus.

Also read | Tamil Nadu CM Stalin urges newlywed couples to ‘give birth immediately’ amid delimitation concerns

Advertisment

Chaos erupted in the Lok Sabha on Monday (Mar 10) amid confrontation between the government and the opposition over the alleged ‘Hindi’ language imposition through the National Education Policy (NEP).

The house was adjourned by the speaker till 12 pm. After the house reconvened, DMK leader Kanimozhi raised concerns over Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's remarks of calling DMK MPs “uncivilised”.

Following the objection, Pradhan said that if the word hurt anyone, he was ready to withdraw it. The word has been expunged from the Parliament's record.

Advertisment

As DMK MPs, including Maran, continued to protest in the house, the speaker objected to Maran’s words and gave him the warning.

Also read | 'Must know Hindi to buy tea...': MK Stalin's latest jibe on BJP's third-language formula under NEP

“If the government doesn't take action, I will make sure there is one,” said Birla.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also registered objections to the MP's remarks, saying, “I condemn whatever Dayanidhi Maran has said raising questions on the chair.”

Why did ruckus break out in parliament?

The second leg of the Parliament Budget Session started at 11 am as the opposition and the government had a confrontation over the alleged imposition of the ‘Hindi’ language through the National Education Policy (NEP).

Also read | India: Union Minister Amit Shah directs security forces to ensure free movement in Manipur from March 8

The DMK MPs walked into the well, protesting against the issue. They accused the Centre of withholding education funds and questioned whether using school funds as a tool to retaliate against a state government was justified.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan refuted the claims of Hindi imposition, accusing the protesting members of misleading the country on NEP.

Also read | Stormy Budget session: Opposition set to raise US tariffs, voter rolls, delimitation and Waqf bill

The first leg of the Budget Session ended on February 13, and the ongoing second will run until April 4, with 20 sessions scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies)