Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin is urging newlywed couples to have children and start families immediately, emphasising that this would ensure a greater representation in Parliament.

His plea was directed at the Centre's plans for constituency delimitation on a 'pro-rata' basis, which Stalin said will unfairly limit southern states' representation.

In his address at the marriage ceremony of a party worker's son, CM Stalin said that the count of the MPs depends on the population of the state and that now he won't say don't rush to give birth to a child.

"Before it is used to say don't give birth to child immediately, no need to rush. But now it is not necessary, we shouldn't say that also..because it is being said that the number of MPs would be decided based on population. The situation created is more population, more MPs. But we have achieved success with focusing on family planning. Now I won't say don't rush to give birth to child, give birth to child immediately."

Nagapattinam | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin says, "You all know well what problem we are facing now. The Union government is planning to forcibly implement 3-language policy. Similarly, they( Union Government ) are focusing on decreasing the number and rights of Tamil Nadu through… pic.twitter.com/dbKTWE0aac — ANI (@ANI) March 3, 2025

The Tamil Nadu CM highlighted, "With 39 MPs, we are fighting for rights, with more MPs, we can achieve our thoughts."

He then also requested all the parties to attend a meeting regarding delimitation.

'Tamil Nadu rejects the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition': Deputy CM

Earlier in the day, Tamil Nadu Deputy CM Udhayanidhi Stalin said that his state doesn't approve of the NEP, delimitation, and Hindi imposition.

He then condemned the central government for attempting to "impose Hindi sideways" and through the NEP.

"The Tamil Nadu CM is the person who has brought the Metro Railway project to Chennai. The CM said three things recently: we don't accept NEP, we won't accept delimitation, and we won't accept Hindi imposition. Today, the central is trying to impose the Hindi language sideways. Centre is directly trying to impose Hindi through the New Education Policy. Tamil Nadu will never accept the New Education Policy and Hindi imposition in any manner. We (DMK) are not feared by Central Government threats because the current regime is DMK, not AIADMK. The current Tamil Nadu Chief Minister is MK Stalin, not Edappadi Palaniswami (AIADMK Chief and Former CM)...," said Udhayanidhi Stalin.

(With inputs from agencies)