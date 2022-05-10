Cyclone Asani nears Andhra Pradesh, Odisha coast; ports shut, flights cancelled

The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) said on Tuesday that severe cyclonic storm Asani is expected to travel northwestwards until the night of May 10 and approach the west central Bay of Bengal off the coast of North Andhra Pradesh.

Cyclone Asani is expected to recurve north-northeastwards and move into the Northwest Bay of Bengal off the shores of North Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, according to the weather service. During the next 24 hours, it is expected to progressively weaken into a cyclonic storm.

In Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Krishna, Guntur, and West Godavari districts, squally winds with speeds of 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph are expected to continue until 8.30 a.m. on May 11th, according to the IMD.

The weather department in Bhubneswar also informed us that the severe cyclonic storm Asani will weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next 24 hours.

"Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall warning for next 24 hrs for Malkangiri, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri dists. Fishermen advised not to venture into the sea along & off Odisha coast till 13 May", IMD Bhubaneswar.

#WATCH Heavy rain in Visakhapatnam under the influence of cyclone 'Asani' over the Bay of Bengal

IMD has issued the following warnings in connection with Severe Cyclonic Storm Asani:

Rainfall forecast:

From the May 10th night, very heavy rainfall is expected in a few locations with extremely heavy rainfall over north coastal Andhra Pradesh and heavy rainfall in isolated places across coastal Odisha.

11 May: Very heavy rainfall is expected across coastal Andhra Pradesh, with isolated extremely heavy falls, and very heavy rainfall is predicted over coastal Odisha, with heavy rainfall at isolated locations over adjoining coastal West Bengal.

12 May: Over coastal portions of Odisha and West Bengal, light to moderate rainfall is expected in a few places, with severe rainfall in isolated spots.