Current Delhi government will continue to put obstacles in welfare work: PM Modi sounds bugle for Delhi polls

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed a rally for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls in national capital's Karkardooma.

Addressing the rally, the prime minister said that the vote of the people of Delhi will change and modernise Delhi.

"It will make it safe, make the lives of the people living here easier," he said.

Slamming Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, the prime minister said that his government is not letting Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to be implemented.

"Till this government is in power in Delhi they will continue to put obstacles in welfare work. They don't know anything except playing politics," PM Modi said.

The prime minister said that the people of Delhi are still waiting for a Lokpal.

"People of the country got a Lokpal, but the people of Delhi are still waiting for a Lokpal. There was such a big movement, such tall claims, what happened to them all?" he said.

He said that the Central government made possible many things that have had been pending for 70 years.

"Article 370 was abrogated after 70 years, Ramjanambhoomi verdict came after 70 years, Kartarpur Sahab corridor was made after 70 years, India-Bangladesh border issue solved after 70 years, CAA came after 70 years, War memorial and Police memorial were made after 50-60 years," he said.

Talking about the recently tabled Budget, the prime minister said that it will give direction to the country, "not only for this year but for this entire decade".

"The benefit of this budget will be for the youth of Delhi, traders of Delhi, the middle class, poor and women," he said.

In this budget, it has also been taken care that middle-class taxpayers have more money to save. The government has now given the option of a new slab of tax. This slab is also simple and there is no pressure to invest in certain schemes only to save tax," he added.

