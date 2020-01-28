CAA opposers refuse to see persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan: PM Modi

Launching a blistering attack on anti-CAA protests Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government has brought the Citizenship (Amendment) Act to correct historical injustice and to fulfil our BJP's promise.

"Our govt brought CAA to correct historical injustice and fulfil our old promise to minorities living in neighbouring countries," said Modi.

Addressing hundreds of National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets at a rally PM Modi said that "People who protesting against CAA and those who are fearmongering on CAA, refuse to see the persecution of religious minorities in Pakistan. Shouldn't we help the persecuted? Some time back a Pakistan Army advert came out in which it was clearly written that only non-Muslims apply for sanitation workers post."

"For decades, aspirations of the northeast were neglected. We initiated unprecedented plans for the development of the northeast, with open mind, heart and started negotiations with all stakeholders. Bodo agreement is one such historic moment," he said.

The vote bank politics has kept the evils of terrorism, Naxalism, secessionism and corruption alive. A few political parties kept ignoring the main issues and let terrorism thrive in Kashmir valley.

"The NCC is a platform to strengthen the commitment of discipline, determination and devotion towards the country. It is directly connected to the development of the country," he said in his address.