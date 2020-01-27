Another Hindu temple vandalised in Pakistan, holy books, idols burnt

A Hindu temple was vandalised in Chachro, Tharparkar area of Pakistan's Sindh province after miscreants set fire to holy books and idols inside the premises, leading to shock and fear among the minority Hindu community.

After the attack on Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, this is the second attack on a temple of any minority community within a month.

The miscreants vandalised the Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple, desecrated the scriptures and idols inside the temple. No arrest has been made yet in the incident.

This heinous incident attracted critical reaction from social media users slamming Imran Khan-led Pakistan government.

Yet another Hindu temple vandalised in Sindh. The statue and holy scriptures desecrated as a mob attacked the temple of Mata Rani Bhatiyani in Chachro, Tharparkar.

हर दूसरे दिन भारत के अल्पसंख्यको पर ट्वीट करने वाले @ImranKhanPTI जी पाक में हिंदू सिखो पर हो रहे अत्याचार पर कयों चुप है?



रोज वहाँ बच्चियों का जबरन धर्म परिवर्तन हो रहा; कभी ननकाना साहिब पर हमले की बात और आज माता रानी भटियाणी मंदिर, छाछरो में कुछ गुंडों ने तोड़फोड़ और बेअदबी की pic.twitter.com/BZv38Mjsvj — Manjinder S Sirsa (@mssirsa) January 26, 2020 ×

Pakistan has been a hub of religious persecution. The shocking incidents of young non-Muslim girls being made to convert to Islam have become a daily occurrence in Pakistan.

Every year, around 1,000 young Sindhi Hindu girls between the age of 12 and 28 are abducted, forcibly married and converted to Islam.

Every month between 40 to 60 Sindhi girls are converted.

According to Pakistan's own human rights commission from January 2004 to May 2018, there were 7,430 cases of such abductions of Sindhi girls in Pakistan.

The actual number is estimated to be much higher as most of the cases go unreported.

