'Wake up UNHCR', 'Minorities In Danger In Pak' trend on Twitter a day after temple attack in Pakistan  

A day after a Hindu temple was vandalised in the Tharparkar area of Pakistan's Sindh province, hashtags such as #MinoritiesInDangerInPak and #WakeUp_UNHCR have started trending on Twitter on Tuesday morning.

The miscreants reportedly vandalised the Mata Rani Bhatiyani temple, desecrating the scriptures and idols.

The heinous act attracted severe criticism from netizens who took to Twitter to vent their anger on the Pakistan government for lack of action to such incidents.

#WakeUp_UNHCR

Hindus treated badly in pakistan, they struggled and suffered for basic things.

Why so?Being minority was their fault?Is This sort of treatment is justified?Does Citizens of a country deserve such fear and struggle?

aise voice against this!#MinoritiesInDangerInPak pic.twitter.com/BD1zaGHFi7 — Thakur Singh (@cathakursingh) January 28, 2020 ×

Many Indians took to Twitter and said Pakistan has become hell for the minorities there

Minorities in Pakistan such as Hindus and Sikhs are being threatened, tortured, murdered and forcefully Converted, wrote one Twitter user.

''The writing on the wall is clear, minorities will disappear from Pakistan in the near future!'' wrote another Twitter user.

Dis serious issue has been deliberately ignored by d Pak Govt. there!



Pakistani land has tured out 2 be hell for minorities!



We request @Refugees 2 look into d matter nd take quick actions on d conditions of d minorities there #MinoritiesInDangerInPak#WakeUp_UNHCR https://t.co/RrCVqvBUGq — Harshad Dhamale 🇮🇳 (@iDivineArjuna) January 28, 2020 ×

Pakistan has become notorious for religious persecution. The shocking incidents of young non-Muslim girls being converted to Islam have become a daily occurrence in the country.

Every year, around 1,000 young Sindhi Hindu girls between the age of 12 and 28 are abducted, forcibly married and converted to Islam.

''Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians in Pakistan have been constantly under attack by the Islamist fundamentalists. The attacks are often said to be orchestrated by Islamists leaders who enjoy patronage and protection by the Pakistani government,'' wrote another Twitter user.