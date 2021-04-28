Covid crisis: Taiwan to send oxygen generators to India

As India battles the Covid pandemic, Taiwan will send oxygen generators to the country this week. Taipei will make formal announcements ahead of departure.

In a tweet statement, Kolas Yotaka, Taiwan Presidential Office Spokesperson said, "First shipment of oxygen generators from Taiwan to India is leaving this week. We are all in this together."

India is keen to procure essentials related to oxygen, like generators, concentrators, and others as many hospitals in the country are facing scarcity amid mounting Covid cases. Taiwan has been lauded for the way it dealt with Covid cases in its territory.

Spontaneous support has been seen in Taiwan for India, with the president, vice president, foreign ministry, and others tweeting in a show of solidarity. President Tsai Ing-wen in a tweet statement said, "On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help."

On behalf of all Taiwanese people, I would like to express my serious concern over the rapid spread of COVID-19 in India. Taiwan stands with India in this difficult time, & we are ready to provide help.

Vice President Lai Ching-te said,"I wish to express my heartfelt solidarity with the Indian people. The global COVID crisis is far from over but we will get through it together."

I wish to express my heartfelt solidarity with the Indian people. The global COVID crisis is far from over but we will get through it together.

Taiwan's foreign ministry said, "The government & people of Taiwan are seriously concerned about the COVID19 situation in India." The ministry is monitoring the developments & holding discussions to send "requisite" support to India.

Taiwan Member of Parliament's Wang Ting-yu said,"As India battles the worst Covid surge in the world, Taiwan should be doing more to support our Indian friends"

Since last year, increased people-to-people engagement has been seen between Taiwan and India. Strong support was seen in India for Taiwan on its national day. This comes even as China has been aggressive with both. From the Line of Actual Control (LAC) crisis with India starting April 2020 to trying to violate the airspace of Taiwan, Beijing's aggressive posture has been a cause of concern in the region.