COVID-19: Starting March 31, India to end all virus related restrictions, except masks

Amid declining trends in Covid infections, the Indian National Disaster Management Authority under the Ministry of Home Affairs has revoked the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures.

Almost two years after implementing containment measures, the home ministry has decided to end all containment measures against COVID-19.

"After taking into consideration the improvement in overall situation and the preparedness of the Government to deal with the pandemic, DMA has taken a decision that there may not be any further need to invoke the provisions of the Disaster Management Act for Covid containment measures", reads the official communication to the chief secretaries of all states from Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla.

In light of this, after the expiration of the current MHA Order No 40-3/2020-DM-1 (A) dated 25 February 2022, no additional orders will be issued by the MHA, reads the order.

"Over the last 24 months, significant capacities have been developed for various aspects of management of the pandemic, such as diagnostics, surveillance, contact tracing, treatment and vaccination, hospital infrastructure and the general public has much higher level of awareness on the COVID appropriate behaviour", said the centre in the order.

However, according to the order, the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MDHFW) recommendations related to COVID-19 containment measures, such as the use of face masks and hand hygiene, will continue to guide the overall national response to the pandemic.

The Home Secretary, however, stressed the need for people to remain on guard due to the disease's nature.

Whenever there is a surge in cases, he said, states and UTs should take proactive and prompt action at the local level as advised from time to time by the Ministry of Health.

"I would, therefore, advise all the States and UTs to consider appropriately discontinuing issue of orders and guidelines under the DM Act, 2005 for COVID containment measures," Bhalla said.

As of March 22, there were 23,913 new cases of Covid in the country, and the daily positivity rate fell to 0.28 per cent.

