COVID 19: Maharashtra reports 8,348 new cases; Tamil Nadu crosses 165,000 mark

India reported a spike of 34,884 fresh infections and 671 deaths on Saturday morning, taking the toll to 10,38,716, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The national capital Delhi reported 1,475 positive cases, 1,973 recovered/discharged/migrated and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases here now rises to 1,21,582 including 1,01,274 recovered/ discharged/ migrated and 3,597 deaths.

A total of 6,246 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15412 Rapid antigen tests were conducted in the past 24 hours. A total of 7,98,783 tests have been done so far, as reported by the Government of Delhi.

Also read: India records spike of 34,884 COVID-19 cases; total count reaches 10,38,716

Tamil Nadu, the worst affected South Indian state, reported 4,807 new positive case, 88 deaths. A total of 3,049 people discharged. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 165,714 including 2,403 deaths and 1,13,856 discharged patients.

Number of COVID-19 cases rises to 1,457 in Himachal Pradesh out of which 401 cases are active. Number of fatalities stands at nine: State Health Department — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020 ×

Maharashtra reported 8,348 new positive cases, 144 deaths and 5,307 discharged in Maharashtra today. The total number of positive cases in the state has increased to 3,00,937 including 1,65,663 discharged and 11,596 deaths.

Maharashtra's capital city, Mumbai, reported 1,199 new COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking total cases to 1,00,178 and 5,647 deaths. Number of active cases now stands at 24,039, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

711 new #COVID19 positive cases, 7 deaths, 518 recovered and 453 discharged in Rajasthan today. The total number of positive cases in the state rises to 28,500 including 553 deaths, 21,144 recovered and 20,459 discharged: State health department pic.twitter.com/ovrD9zNbH7 — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2020 ×

West Bengal recorded 2,198 new cases and 27 deaths in last 24 hours, taking total cases to 40,209 including 23,539 recoveries and 1,076 deaths. Recovery rate among COVID-19 patients stands at 58.54 per cent, and 6,89,813 samples have been tested so far in the state.

Karnataka reported 4,537 new positive cases and 93 deaths. The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 59,652 including 21,775 discharged and 1,240 deaths. A total of 1,018 patients were discharged in the last 24 hours in the state, as per the Governmet of Karnataka, Dept of Health and Family Welfare.