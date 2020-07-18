India records spike of 34,884 COVID-19 cases; total count reaches 10,38,716

A spike of 34,884 fresh infections and 671 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, has pushed India's COVID-19 caseload to 10,38,716 on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases include 3,58,692 active cases, 6,53,751 cured/discharged/migrated, and 26,273 deaths, the Health Ministry informed.

Also read: As global vaccine race intensifies, India has a crucial responsibility

As per the Ministry, Maharashtra, the worst-affected state from the deadly virus, has a total of 2,92,589 coronavirus cases and 11,452 fatalities.

While Tamil Nadu has a tally of 1,60,907 cases and 2,315 deaths due to COVID-19, Delhi has reported a total of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths due to the virus.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) said that 1,34,33,742 samples have been tested for COVID-19 till July 17, of these 3,61,024 samples were tested yesterday.