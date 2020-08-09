COVID-19: India's tally crosses 21 lakh mark with 64,399 new cases

India recorded single-day spike of 64,399 cases and 861 deaths in the last 24 hours on Sunday morning.

The tally increased to 21,53,011 including 6,28,747 active cases, 14,80,885 cured/discharged/migrated and 43,379 deaths. The recovery rate now stands at 68.32 per cent.

Maharashtra recorded its highest single-day spike of 12,822 cases and 275 deaths on Saturday night, crossing the 12,000-mark. The state tally increased to 5,03,084, including 1,47,048 active cases and 17,367 deaths.

Mumbai reported 1,304 cases, 1,454 recoveries and 58 deaths on Saturday morning. Total number of cases in the city is now at 1,22,331 including 95,354 recoveries, 19,932 active cases and 6,748 deaths.

India’s total recoveries cross 14.2 lakhs as recovery rate continues to improve, stands at 68.32% today. National case-fatality rate has further dipped to 2.04%: Ministry of Health & Family Welfare pic.twitter.com/F7WO4c5hWI — ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2020 ×

New Delhi recorded 1,404 COVID-19 cases, 1,130 recoveries and 16 deaths in the last 24 hours. Total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 1,44,127, including 1,29,362 recoveries, 10,667 active cases and 4,098 deaths. The state's health department conducted 5,500 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 19,092 Rapid antigen tests in the last 24 hours. So far, 11,68,295 tests have been conducted in the national capital.

Assam reported 2,218 COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours, taking total cases to 57,714 including 38,809 recoveries, 18,762 active cases and 140 deaths. The state conducted 54,845 tests in the last 24 hours.

West Bengal recorded 2,949 new cases, 2,064 discharged, and 51 deaths. Total number of cases in the state is now at 92,615, including 65,124 discharged, 25,486 active cases and 2,005 deaths.

Tamil Nadu's state health department reported 5,883 new positive cases and 118 deaths. Total number of cases now at 2,90,907 including 53,481 active cases, 2,32,618 discharged cases and 4,808 deaths.