COVID-19 facility catches fire in Vijayawada; 7 declared dead, 30 rescued

A fire broke out at a hotel in Vijayawada on Sunday early morning. Fire tenders were rushed to the hotel minutes after the fire broke out.

The hotel was being used as a COVID-19 facility and had around 22 patients admitted for their treatment.

Initial reports claim the fire broke out at the fourth floor of the hospital due to a short circuit. “The incident took place around 5am. Around 22 patients are being treated in the hospital. We are evacuating the entire building,” Mohammad Imtiaz, Krishna’s district collector said.

“The reason of fire appears to be a short circuit, as per the preliminary report. But we will have to ascertain,” he added.

Seven people lost their lives to this fire. Other patients are being looked at, at the moment. Thirty people were rescued from the fire till 8am on Sunday.

Rescue operations are still underway, and more details are awaited.