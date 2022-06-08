Covid-19 in India: Nearly 40% jump in daily infections, new cases top 5,000-mark

In India, the number of new Covid-19 infections surpassed 5,000 on Wednesday, with 5,233 new coronavirus infections reported in the previous 24 hours. This is the first time the number of new infections has surpassed 5,000 since early March. On Monday, the country had a total of 4,518 cases reported.

India has reported over 32,000 new cases in the month of June alone. According to health ministry data, the number of active Covid-19 cases increased by 1,881 in the last 24 hours. There are 28,857 active cases, or 0.06 percent of all cases.

Seven deaths have been confirmed in the last 24 hours, bringing the overall number of fatalities to 5,24,715, according to health ministry figures. Over 3,300 people have recovered in the last 24 hours, bringing the recovery rate to 98.72 percent. The country's overall number of recoveries is 4,26,36,710.

Maharashtra's state health department reported 1,881 new infections in the last 24 hours, a significant increase from the 1,036 cases reported the day before. In Mumbai alone, 1,242 new cases were reported, up from 676 the day before.

According to data released by the health department on Tuesday, Delhi had 450 new Covid cases and one death, with the positive rate dropping to 1.92 percent. In the last 24 hours, Tamil Nadu has seen 144 new infections, Bengal has seen 61 new cases, and Gujarat has seen 72 new cases. On Tuesday, Goa recorded 62 new infections, according to data supplied by news agency PTI.

The National Vaccination Drive has distributed 14.9 lakh vaccine doses in the last 24 hours. Over 3.15 lakh of these were booster dosages. In the previous 24 hours, about 4 lakh youngsters aged 12 to 14 received the Covid-19 vaccine, with over 2.85 lakh receiving a second dose.



