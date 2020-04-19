COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking: PM Modi

COVID-19 does not see race, religion, colour, caste, creed, language or borders before striking. Our response and conduct thereafter should attach primacy to unity and brotherhood. We are in this together, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a post on LinkedIn.

"Unlike previous moments in history, when countries or societies faced off against each other, today we are together facing a common challenge. The future will be about togetherness and resilience," PM Modi said.

As the world battles COVID-19, India’s energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future.



As the world battles COVID-19, India's energetic and innovative youth can show the way in ensuring healthier and prosperous future.

The next big ideas from India should find global relevance and application, he said and added that they should have the ability to drive a positive change not merely for India but the entire humankind, he said.

India, with the right blend of the physical and the virtual, can emerge as the global nerve centre of complex modern multinational supply chains in the post-COVID-19 world, he further said.

''Let us rise to that occasion and seize this opportunity''.