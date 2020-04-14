PM Modi urges citizens to follow 'Saptapadi' (seven steps) till 3 May

WION Web Team New Delhi, Delhi, India Apr 14, 2020, 12.22 PM(IST)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Photograph:( WION Web Team )

Story highlights

He said that he wanted the country to follow seven steps or a new set of Saptapadi (seven steps around the fire in the sacrament of the Hindu wedding ceremony). 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the lockdown has been extended till 3 May, and that coronavirus should be curbed at every level. 

Narendra Modi assures that there is enough ration and stock of essential commodities in the country.

He said that detailed guidelines on how to extend the lockdown would be issued by the Centre on Wednesday. 

PM Narendra Modi issued seven guidelines asking citizens to 'stay where you are, stay safe' and to follow all guidelines till 3 May. 

He termed these seven steps as a new set of Saptapadi (seven steps around the fire in the sacrament of the Hindu wedding ceremony) to ease the effects of lockdown.

  • Look after the elderly in your family, take extra care especially the ones who have existing ailments .
  • Lockdown and social distancing must be adhered to. Mask or face cover must be used.
  • Provide help to the needy and vulnerable.
  • Be empathetic towards your workers and employees. Do not end their employment.
  • Corona warriors like doctors, nurses, sanitation workers should be respected.
  • Follow the tips given by the AYUSH ministry to boost your immunity and health.
  • Download the Arogya Setu application on your mobile phones.

