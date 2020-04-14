PM Modi urges citizens to follow 'Saptapadi' (seven steps) till 3 May

Prime Minister Narendra Modi says the lockdown has been extended till 3 May, and that coronavirus should be curbed at every level.

Narendra Modi assures that there is enough ration and stock of essential commodities in the country.

He said that detailed guidelines on how to extend the lockdown would be issued by the Centre on Wednesday.

PM Narendra Modi issued seven guidelines asking citizens to 'stay where you are, stay safe' and to follow all guidelines till 3 May.

He termed these seven steps as a new set of Saptapadi (seven steps around the fire in the sacrament of the Hindu wedding ceremony) to ease the effects of lockdown.