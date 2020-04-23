Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi urges government to provide relief package for MSME sector

Sonia Gandhi on Thursday accused the BJP of spreading the virus of communal prejudice and hatred in the country. She believes that grave damage is being done to social harmony, and her party will have to work hard to repair this damage.

Sonia Gandhi was addressing a meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) -- which saw attendance of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi and top Congress leaders through video conference. This is the second time the Congress' top decision-making body, is meeting through video-conferencing in since the lockdown was enforced to contain the coronavirus threat.



"Let me also share with you something that should worry each and every one of us as Indians. When we should be tackling the coronavirus unitedly, the BJP continues to spread the virus of communal prejudice and hatred," she said.

"We have repeatedly urged PM there is no alternative to testing, tracing and quarantine. Unfortunately, testing still remains low, testing kits still in short supply," she noted.

Talking about how she has written several times to the Prime Minister, Gandhi asked the central government to increase the testing for coronavirus, and expressed concern over the rapidly increasing number of positive cases since the past three weeks. She also said she has suggested several measures and constructive cooperation to the central government.

"Unfortunately, they have been acted upon only partially and in a miserly way. The compassion, large-heartedness and alacrity that should be forthcoming from the central government is conspicuous by its absence," she said.

Claiming that around 12 crore people have lost jobs due to the the lockdown, she asked the government to provide food and financial security to the jobless and the the migrants who are stranded far from homes. She also urged the government to provide a relief package for the MSME sector.

"The central government does not appear to have a clear idea on how the situation will be managed after May 03. A lockdown of the present nature after that date would be even more devastating," she said.

Former prime Minister Manmohan Singh said proper cooperation between the Centre and states is necessary to fight this pandemic. However, he added that the success of the lockdown will be judged finally on India's ability to tackle COVID-19.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said unless the central government comes forward to financially help states, the fight against COVID-19 will get weakened. "Unless there is a big financial package for states, how will normalcy return to states post lockdown," he asked.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel added that the fight against COVID-19 cannot be won unless the Centre rises to the occasion and provides financial assistance to states.

Puducherry chief minister V Narayanasamy claimed the Union government has not given any assistance to the states. and saisd, "We are not enemies but have to act and work together."

Gandhi said trade, commerce and industry have come to a virtual halt and crores of livelihoods have been destroyed. She told her party to focus on successfully engaging with health, food security and livelihood issues. The fight against COVID-19 would very much depend upon the availability of resources, he noted.