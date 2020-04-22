India's growth will drop to 0.5 per cent this year, says IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath

There is more bad news for the Indian economy. Earlier, economists had predicted that India might register some growth. Most projections say less than two per cent. But, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) chief economist Gita Gopinath in an exclusive interview to WION said that India's growth will drop to 0.5 per cent this year.

India's projected GDP growth is at 1.9 per cent while China's 1.2 per cent. The IMF has already said that this phase will be worst than the great depression. The great depression was the worst worldwide economic downturn. It lasted for 10 years, starting in 1929. Now the world stares at something worst. The Indian government is now mulling a second economic stimulus.

Meanwhile, the government's think tank Niti Aayong says a package equal to five per cent of India's GDP is needed which is around 9.5 lakh crore.

RBI recently announced multiple relief measures but banks are being pushed to lend more.

According to Gopinath moves by the RBI will help.

All eyes are now on New Delhi amid several reports are hinting that a second stimulus package is in the pipeline.